Monday, Aug 05, 2024
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.09 °C, check weather forecast for August 5, 2024

Aug 05, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Aug 05, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on August 5, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 5, 2024, is 31.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.09 °C and 34.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 05:09 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.01 °C and 30.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 76%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.09 °C and 34.89 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 107.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 6, 2024 29.77 °C Moderate rain
August 7, 2024 31.55 °C Light rain
August 8, 2024 32.19 °C Light rain
August 9, 2024 31.38 °C Light rain
August 10, 2024 32.83 °C Light rain
August 11, 2024 33.68 °C Moderate rain
August 12, 2024 33.36 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 5, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.42 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.44 °C Light rain
Chennai 30.56 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 26.11 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.45 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 29.72 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 31.9 °C Light rain

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

