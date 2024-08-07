Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.33 °C, check weather forecast for August 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 8, 2024 31.09 °C Light rain August 9, 2024 32.75 °C Light rain August 10, 2024 32.8 °C Moderate rain August 11, 2024 32.52 °C Light rain August 12, 2024 34.08 °C Moderate rain August 13, 2024 35.19 °C Moderate rain August 14, 2024 33.22 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.96 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.35 °C Light rain Chennai 29.93 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.71 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.98 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.71 °C Light rain Delhi 29.36 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 7, 2024, is 30.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.33 °C and 32.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 05:10 AM and will set at 06:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 8, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.23 °C and 31.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.With temperatures ranging between 27.33 °C and 32.99 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 110.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 7, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.