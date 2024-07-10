Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.97 °C, check weather forecast for July 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 11, 2024 32.26 °C Moderate rain July 12, 2024 33.89 °C Moderate rain July 13, 2024 35.4 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 35.71 °C Light rain July 15, 2024 36.2 °C Light rain July 16, 2024 35.91 °C Overcast clouds July 17, 2024 34.97 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.19 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.54 °C Broken clouds Chennai 32.94 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.29 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.6 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 33.24 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.16 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on July 10, 2024, is 32.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.97 °C and 35.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 04:58 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 11, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.74 °C and 32.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.With temperatures ranging between 28.97 °C and 35.16 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 57.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 10, 2024

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.