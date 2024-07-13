Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.97 °C, check weather forecast for July 13, 2024
Jul 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on July 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on July 13, 2024, is 34.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.97 °C and 36.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 04:59 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 14, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.91 °C and 36.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.97 °C and 36.34 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 131.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 13, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 14, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.91 °C and 36.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.97 °C and 36.34 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 131.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 14, 2024
|35.02 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 15, 2024
|34.49 °C
|Light rain
|July 16, 2024
|33.36 °C
|Light rain
|July 17, 2024
|35.75 °C
|Light rain
|July 18, 2024
|34.71 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 19, 2024
|37.15 °C
|Light rain
|July 20, 2024
|34.02 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on July 13, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.17 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.58 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|22.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|24.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|38.26 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy