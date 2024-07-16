Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.53 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on July 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on July 16, 2024, is 31.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.53 °C and 34.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 05:01 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.39 °C and 35.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.53 °C and 34.13 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 80.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 17, 2024
|34.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 18, 2024
|34.51 °C
|Broken clouds
|July 19, 2024
|34.9 °C
|Light rain
|July 20, 2024
|34.33 °C
|Light rain
|July 21, 2024
|34.18 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 22, 2024
|30.73 °C
|Very heavy rain
|July 23, 2024
|25.41 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.79 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|29.95 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.17 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|23.41 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.57 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|37.96 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
