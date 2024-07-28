 Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.29 °C, check weather forecast for July 28, 2024 | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.29 °C, check weather forecast for July 28, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on July 28, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on July 28, 2024, is 32.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.29 °C and 34.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 05:06 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, July 29, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.35 °C and 35.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.29 °C and 34.38 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 114.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 29, 2024 33.62 °C Moderate rain
July 30, 2024 31.93 °C Moderate rain
July 31, 2024 29.86 °C Moderate rain
August 1, 2024 30.24 °C Moderate rain
August 2, 2024 32.91 °C Light rain
August 3, 2024 28.97 °C Moderate rain
August 4, 2024 33.92 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 28, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.53 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 32.17 °C Light rain
Chennai 30.96 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.3 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 26.5 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 31.35 °C Light rain
Delhi 37.94 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Kolkata weather update on July 28, 2024
Kolkata weather update on July 28, 2024

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Kolkata / Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.29 °C, check weather forecast for July 28, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On