Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.97 °C, check weather forecast for July 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 4, 2024 32.71 °C Moderate rain July 5, 2024 34.19 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 34.17 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 34.07 °C Light rain July 8, 2024 31.7 °C Light rain July 9, 2024 30.39 °C Light rain July 10, 2024 32.49 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.49 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.02 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.83 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 28.16 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.04 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.64 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.72 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on July 3, 2024, is 29.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.97 °C and 31.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 04:56 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.88 °C and 34.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 167.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.