Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.97 °C, check weather forecast for July 4, 2024
Jul 04, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on July 4, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on July 4, 2024, is 29.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.97 °C and 33.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 04:56 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 5, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.22 °C and 34.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 106.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 4, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 5, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.22 °C and 34.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 106.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 5, 2024
|33.7 °C
|Light rain
|July 6, 2024
|34.16 °C
|Light rain
|July 7, 2024
|34.39 °C
|Light rain
|July 8, 2024
|32.93 °C
|Light rain
|July 9, 2024
|34.64 °C
|Light rain
|July 10, 2024
|30.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 11, 2024
|32.85 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on July 4, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.91 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.06 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|29.29 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|32.02 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy