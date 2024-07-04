Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.97 °C, check weather forecast for July 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 5, 2024 33.7 °C Light rain July 6, 2024 34.16 °C Light rain July 7, 2024 34.39 °C Light rain July 8, 2024 32.93 °C Light rain July 9, 2024 34.64 °C Light rain July 10, 2024 30.53 °C Moderate rain July 11, 2024 32.85 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.11 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.96 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.91 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.06 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 29.29 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 34.66 °C Moderate rain Delhi 32.02 °C Light rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on July 4, 2024, is 29.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.97 °C and 33.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 04:56 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, July 5, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.22 °C and 34.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 106.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 4, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

