Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.97 °C, check weather forecast for July 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 8, 2024 34.3 °C Light rain July 9, 2024 34.16 °C Light rain July 10, 2024 33.73 °C Light rain July 11, 2024 34.97 °C Light rain July 12, 2024 34.12 °C Moderate rain July 13, 2024 35.1 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 35.59 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.99 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.07 °C Light rain Chennai 31.91 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.4 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.35 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.39 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 29.13 °C Light rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on July 7, 2024, is 32.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.97 °C and 34.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 04:57 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 8, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.36 °C and 35.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.With temperatures ranging between 27.97 °C and 34.93 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 95.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 7, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.