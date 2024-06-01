Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.8 °C, check weather forecast for June 1, 2024
Jun 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on June 1, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 1, 2024, is 33.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.8 °C and 37.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 2, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.06 °C and 35.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.8 °C and 37.86 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 82.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 1, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 2, 2024
|32.81 °C
|Light rain
|June 3, 2024
|34.92 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 4, 2024
|37.11 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 5, 2024
|38.42 °C
|Very heavy rain
|June 6, 2024
|37.08 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 7, 2024
|36.99 °C
|Few clouds
|June 8, 2024
|37.45 °C
|Broken clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|31.96 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Kolkata
|33.67 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Chennai
|34.69 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Bengaluru
|31.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|37.96 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.96 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|42.08 °C
|Scattered clouds
