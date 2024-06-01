 Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.8 °C, check weather forecast for June 1, 2024 | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.8 °C, check weather forecast for June 1, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on June 1, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 1, 2024, is 33.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.8 °C and 37.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 2, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.06 °C and 35.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.

With temperatures ranging between 25.8 °C and 37.86 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 82.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 2, 2024 32.81 °C Light rain
June 3, 2024 34.92 °C Broken clouds
June 4, 2024 37.11 °C Broken clouds
June 5, 2024 38.42 °C Very heavy rain
June 6, 2024 37.08 °C Broken clouds
June 7, 2024 36.99 °C Few clouds
June 8, 2024 37.45 °C Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on June 1, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 31.96 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata 33.67 °C Heavy intensity rain
Chennai 34.69 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru 31.85 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 37.96 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 35.96 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 42.08 °C Scattered clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Kolkata weather update on June 01, 2024
