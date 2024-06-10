Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.54 °C, check weather forecast for June 10, 2024
Jun 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on June 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 10, 2024, is 38.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.54 °C and 43.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.63 °C and 39.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.54 °C and 43.06 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 112.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 10, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 11, 2024
|38.28 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 12, 2024
|36.57 °C
|Few clouds
|June 13, 2024
|37.26 °C
|Few clouds
|June 14, 2024
|34.24 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 15, 2024
|35.11 °C
|Light rain
|June 16, 2024
|35.38 °C
|Light rain
|June 17, 2024
|35.97 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.69 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|38.5 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Chennai
|33.68 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|25.77 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.56 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|42.21 °C
|Sky is clear
