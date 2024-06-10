Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.54 °C, check weather forecast for June 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 11, 2024 38.28 °C Sky is clear June 12, 2024 36.57 °C Few clouds June 13, 2024 37.26 °C Few clouds June 14, 2024 34.24 °C Overcast clouds June 15, 2024 35.11 °C Light rain June 16, 2024 35.38 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 35.97 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.69 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 38.5 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 33.68 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.77 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.32 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 35.56 °C Light rain Delhi 42.21 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 10, 2024, is 38.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.54 °C and 43.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.63 °C and 39.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.With temperatures ranging between 30.54 °C and 43.06 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 112.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 10, 2024

