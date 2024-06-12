Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.87 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024
Jun 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on June 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 12, 2024, is 35.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.87 °C and 40.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.01 °C and 38.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.87 °C and 40.62 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 66.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 13, 2024
|35.02 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 14, 2024
|37.64 °C
|Few clouds
|June 15, 2024
|35.95 °C
|Light rain
|June 16, 2024
|36.84 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 17, 2024
|38.45 °C
|Light rain
|June 18, 2024
|35.99 °C
|Light rain
|June 19, 2024
|35.17 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.55 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.45 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|24.75 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.09 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.34 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|43.4 °C
|Sky is clear
