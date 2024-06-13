Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.62 °C, check weather forecast for June 13, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on June 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 13, 2024, is 35.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.62 °C and 39.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 14, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.71 °C and 43.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.62 °C and 39.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 59.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 13, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 14, 2024
|39.53 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 15, 2024
|39.22 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 16, 2024
|34.31 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 17, 2024
|36.49 °C
|Light rain
|June 18, 2024
|34.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 19, 2024
|35.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 20, 2024
|35.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.67 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Chennai
|31.77 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.13 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|36.9 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|43.56 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
