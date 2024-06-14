Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.57 °C, check weather forecast for June 14, 2024
Jun 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on June 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 14, 2024, is 36.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.57 °C and 43.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.94 °C and 40.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.57 °C and 43.64 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 132.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 14, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 15, 2024
|39.49 °C
|Few clouds
|June 16, 2024
|37.82 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 17, 2024
|37.8 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 18, 2024
|34.13 °C
|Light rain
|June 19, 2024
|37.64 °C
|Light rain
|June 20, 2024
|37.07 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|36.08 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.29 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.09 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.28 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|29.64 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.64 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|41.13 °C
|Sky is clear
