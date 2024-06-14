Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.57 °C, check weather forecast for June 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 15, 2024 39.49 °C Few clouds June 16, 2024 37.82 °C Overcast clouds June 17, 2024 37.8 °C Overcast clouds June 18, 2024 34.13 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 37.64 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 37.07 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 36.08 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.29 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.09 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.28 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 29.64 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.64 °C Light rain Delhi 41.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 14, 2024, is 36.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.57 °C and 43.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.94 °C and 40.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.With temperatures ranging between 30.57 °C and 43.64 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 132.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

