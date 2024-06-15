 Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.55 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024 | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.55 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on June 15, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 15, 2024, is 36.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.55 °C and 42.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.91 °C and 39.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.

With temperatures ranging between 30.55 °C and 42.79 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 143.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 16, 2024 37.81 °C Scattered clouds
June 17, 2024 36.6 °C Overcast clouds
June 18, 2024 33.39 °C Overcast clouds
June 19, 2024 32.89 °C Overcast clouds
June 20, 2024 38.97 °C Moderate rain
June 21, 2024 37.09 °C Light rain
June 22, 2024 37.49 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.24 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 36.48 °C Few clouds
Chennai 33.44 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.94 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 30.47 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 36.95 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 42.74 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Kolkata weather update on June 15, 2024
