Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.55 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024
Jun 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on June 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 15, 2024, is 36.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.55 °C and 42.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.91 °C and 39.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.55 °C and 42.79 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 143.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 16, 2024
|37.81 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 17, 2024
|36.6 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 18, 2024
|33.39 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 19, 2024
|32.89 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 20, 2024
|38.97 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 21, 2024
|37.09 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|37.49 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.48 °C
|Few clouds
|Chennai
|33.44 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.94 °C
|Broken clouds
|Hyderabad
|30.47 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|36.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|42.74 °C
|Sky is clear
