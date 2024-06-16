Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.31 °C, check weather forecast for June 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 17, 2024 38.14 °C Broken clouds June 18, 2024 36.1 °C Overcast clouds June 19, 2024 38.35 °C Overcast clouds June 20, 2024 34.67 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 37.2 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 37.95 °C Moderate rain June 23, 2024 36.77 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.46 °C Light rain Kolkata 35.8 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.7 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.29 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.67 °C Few clouds Delhi 43.87 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 16, 2024, is 35.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.31 °C and 40.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 17, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.8 °C and 38.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.With temperatures ranging between 30.31 °C and 40.65 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 122.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.