Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 19, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on June 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 19, 2024, is 35.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.05 °C and 42.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 04:52 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.12 °C and 35.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.05 °C and 42.0 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 129.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 20, 2024
|32.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 21, 2024
|35.06 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 22, 2024
|36.38 °C
|Light rain
|June 23, 2024
|35.66 °C
|Light rain
|June 24, 2024
|36.23 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 25, 2024
|35.0 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 26, 2024
|36.47 °C
|Broken clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.92 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Chennai
|34.96 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.47 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.97 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.88 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|40.97 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
