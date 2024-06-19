Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 20, 2024 32.17 °C Moderate rain June 21, 2024 35.06 °C Moderate rain June 22, 2024 36.38 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 35.66 °C Light rain June 24, 2024 36.23 °C Overcast clouds June 25, 2024 35.0 °C Overcast clouds June 26, 2024 36.47 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.65 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.92 °C Very heavy rain Chennai 34.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.47 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.97 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 34.88 °C Broken clouds Delhi 40.97 °C Light rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 19, 2024, is 35.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.05 °C and 42.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 04:52 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.12 °C and 35.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.With temperatures ranging between 28.05 °C and 42.0 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 129.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 19, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

