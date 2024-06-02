Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.64 °C, check weather forecast for June 2, 2024
Jun 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on June 2, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 2, 2024, is 33.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.64 °C and 35.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 3, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.63 °C and 35.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.64 °C and 35.69 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 64.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 2, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 3, 2024
|35.15 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 4, 2024
|35.66 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 5, 2024
|37.6 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 6, 2024
|37.7 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 7, 2024
|36.87 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 8, 2024
|37.12 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 9, 2024
|37.83 °C
|Few clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|30.83 °C
|Broken clouds
|Kolkata
|33.16 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|28.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|35.42 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.56 °C
|Few clouds
|Delhi
|39.73 °C
|Overcast clouds
