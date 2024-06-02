Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.64 °C, check weather forecast for June 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 3, 2024 35.15 °C Scattered clouds June 4, 2024 35.66 °C Scattered clouds June 5, 2024 37.6 °C Heavy intensity rain June 6, 2024 37.7 °C Scattered clouds June 7, 2024 36.87 °C Broken clouds June 8, 2024 37.12 °C Broken clouds June 9, 2024 37.83 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.83 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 33.16 °C Light rain Chennai 33.52 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 28.09 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 35.42 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.56 °C Few clouds Delhi 39.73 °C Overcast clouds

The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 2, 2024, is 33.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.64 °C and 35.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 3, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.63 °C and 35.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.With temperatures ranging between 28.64 °C and 35.69 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 64.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.