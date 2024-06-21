Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.97 °C, check weather forecast for June 21, 2024
Jun 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on June 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 21, 2024, is 31.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.97 °C and 33.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 04:52 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.84 °C and 37.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.97 °C and 33.08 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 87.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 22, 2024
|35.8 °C
|Light rain
|June 23, 2024
|35.66 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 24, 2024
|36.5 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 25, 2024
|37.03 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 26, 2024
|33.65 °C
|Light rain
|June 27, 2024
|36.69 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 28, 2024
|36.24 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.08 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Chennai
|34.34 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|25.87 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.03 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.23 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|40.11 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
