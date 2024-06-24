Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.42 °C, check weather forecast for June 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 25, 2024 36.51 °C Moderate rain June 26, 2024 35.6 °C Moderate rain June 27, 2024 37.08 °C Light rain June 28, 2024 33.32 °C Moderate rain June 29, 2024 35.84 °C Light rain June 30, 2024 31.85 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 33.97 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.72 °C Light rain Chennai 32.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.82 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.05 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.52 °C Moderate rain Delhi 39.18 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 24, 2024, is 34.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.42 °C and 37.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 04:53 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.62 °C and 37.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.With temperatures ranging between 29.42 °C and 37.89 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 141.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.