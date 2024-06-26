Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.54 °C, check weather forecast for June 26, 2024
Jun 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on June 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 26, 2024, is 34.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.54 °C and 36.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 04:53 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.7 °C and 35.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.54 °C and 36.34 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 112.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 26, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 27, 2024
|34.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 28, 2024
|34.05 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 29, 2024
|34.79 °C
|Light rain
|June 30, 2024
|28.41 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 1, 2024
|28.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 2, 2024
|27.96 °C
|Light rain
|July 3, 2024
|30.54 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.56 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.74 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|25.25 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|39.09 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
