Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.54 °C, check weather forecast for June 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 27, 2024 34.72 °C Moderate rain June 28, 2024 34.05 °C Heavy intensity rain June 29, 2024 34.79 °C Light rain June 30, 2024 28.41 °C Heavy intensity rain July 1, 2024 28.94 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 27.96 °C Light rain July 3, 2024 30.54 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.7 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.56 °C Light rain Chennai 30.74 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.25 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.28 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 34.73 °C Moderate rain Delhi 39.09 °C Light rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 26, 2024, is 34.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.54 °C and 36.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 04:53 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.7 °C and 35.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.With temperatures ranging between 29.54 °C and 36.34 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 112.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 26, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.