Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.65 °C, check weather forecast for June 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 28, 2024 33.64 °C Moderate rain June 29, 2024 35.03 °C Light rain June 30, 2024 30.45 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 30.46 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 32.06 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 28.16 °C Light rain July 4, 2024 32.03 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.01 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.42 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.75 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 33.93 °C Light rain Delhi 30.99 °C Light rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 27, 2024, is 30.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.65 °C and 31.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 04:54 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 28, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.9 °C and 34.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.With temperatures ranging between 28.65 °C and 31.95 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 165.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.