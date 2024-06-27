Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.65 °C, check weather forecast for June 27, 2024
Jun 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on June 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 27, 2024, is 30.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.65 °C and 31.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 04:54 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 28, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.9 °C and 34.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.65 °C and 31.95 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 165.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 27, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 28, 2024
|33.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 29, 2024
|35.03 °C
|Light rain
|June 30, 2024
|30.45 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 1, 2024
|30.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 2, 2024
|32.06 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 3, 2024
|28.16 °C
|Light rain
|July 4, 2024
|32.03 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.01 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|30.42 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|22.99 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.75 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.93 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|30.99 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
