Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.97 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on June 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 29, 2024, is 33.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.97 °C and 36.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 04:54 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.07 °C and 35.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.97 °C and 36.94 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 120.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 29, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 30, 2024
|32.51 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 1, 2024
|27.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 2, 2024
|31.87 °C
|Light rain
|July 3, 2024
|31.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 4, 2024
|25.33 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 5, 2024
|32.52 °C
|Light rain
|July 6, 2024
|33.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|33.8 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.8 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.52 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|38.07 °C
|Light rain
