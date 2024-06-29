Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.97 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 30, 2024 32.51 °C Heavy intensity rain July 1, 2024 27.81 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 31.87 °C Light rain July 3, 2024 31.19 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 25.33 °C Heavy intensity rain July 5, 2024 32.52 °C Light rain July 6, 2024 33.94 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.87 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.87 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.8 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.52 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.51 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.07 °C Light rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 29, 2024, is 33.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.97 °C and 36.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 04:54 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.07 °C and 35.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.With temperatures ranging between 28.97 °C and 36.94 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 120.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

