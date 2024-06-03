 Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.9 °C, check weather forecast for June 3, 2024 | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.9 °C, check weather forecast for June 3, 2024

Jun 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Jun 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on June 3, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 3, 2024, is 33.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.9 °C and 37.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.06 °C and 37.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.9 °C and 37.79 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Kolkata the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 46.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 4, 2024 36.43 °C Overcast clouds
June 5, 2024 38.13 °C Sky is clear
June 6, 2024 38.8 °C Sky is clear
June 7, 2024 40.41 °C Few clouds
June 8, 2024 38.98 °C Overcast clouds
June 9, 2024 39.68 °C Overcast clouds
June 10, 2024 37.95 °C Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on June 3, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 31.05 °C Light rain
Kolkata 33.25 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai 30.01 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 27.11 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.1 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 36.07 °C Few clouds
Delhi 41.13 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On