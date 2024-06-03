Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.9 °C, check weather forecast for June 3, 2024
Jun 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on June 3, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 3, 2024, is 33.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.9 °C and 37.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.06 °C and 37.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.9 °C and 37.79 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Kolkata the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 46.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 3, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.06 °C and 37.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.9 °C and 37.79 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Kolkata the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 46.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 4, 2024
|36.43 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 5, 2024
|38.13 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 6, 2024
|38.8 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 7, 2024
|40.41 °C
|Few clouds
|June 8, 2024
|38.98 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 9, 2024
|39.68 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 10, 2024
|37.95 °C
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on June 3, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|31.05 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|33.25 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Chennai
|30.01 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.11 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|36.07 °C
|Few clouds
|Delhi
|41.13 °C
|Sky is clear
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Share this article
SHARE
Copy