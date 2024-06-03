Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.9 °C, check weather forecast for June 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 4, 2024 36.43 °C Overcast clouds June 5, 2024 38.13 °C Sky is clear June 6, 2024 38.8 °C Sky is clear June 7, 2024 40.41 °C Few clouds June 8, 2024 38.98 °C Overcast clouds June 9, 2024 39.68 °C Overcast clouds June 10, 2024 37.95 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 31.05 °C Light rain Kolkata 33.25 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 30.01 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.11 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.1 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 36.07 °C Few clouds Delhi 41.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 3, 2024, is 33.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.9 °C and 37.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.06 °C and 37.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.With temperatures ranging between 28.9 °C and 37.79 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Kolkata the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 46.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

