Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.1 °C, check weather forecast for June 30, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on June 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 30, 2024, is 33.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.1 °C and 34.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 04:55 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 1, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.88 °C and 33.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.1 °C and 34.96 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 63.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 30, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 1, 2024
|32.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 2, 2024
|27.19 °C
|Light rain
|July 3, 2024
|27.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 4, 2024
|28.69 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 5, 2024
|32.22 °C
|Light rain
|July 6, 2024
|34.44 °C
|Light rain
|July 7, 2024
|29.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.0 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.12 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.7 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|35.79 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
