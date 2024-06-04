Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.22 °C, check weather forecast for June 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 5, 2024 38.67 °C Sky is clear June 6, 2024 38.04 °C Moderate rain June 7, 2024 38.17 °C Broken clouds June 8, 2024 36.95 °C Overcast clouds June 9, 2024 38.14 °C Overcast clouds June 10, 2024 34.63 °C Light rain June 11, 2024 34.05 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.62 °C Light rain Kolkata 36.2 °C Light rain Chennai 32.58 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.3 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.9 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.9 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 41.07 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 4, 2024, is 36.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.22 °C and 39.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.17 °C and 41.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.With temperatures ranging between 29.22 °C and 39.73 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 74.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 4, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

