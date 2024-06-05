 Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.97 °C, check weather forecast for June 5, 2024 | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.97 °C, check weather forecast for June 5, 2024

Jun 05, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on June 5, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 5, 2024, is 35.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.97 °C and 39.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.1 °C and 38.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.97 °C and 39.97 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 111.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 6, 2024 37.58 °C Sky is clear
June 7, 2024 36.8 °C Broken clouds
June 8, 2024 37.89 °C Scattered clouds
June 9, 2024 37.32 °C Broken clouds
June 10, 2024 34.47 °C Overcast clouds
June 11, 2024 31.87 °C Light rain
June 12, 2024 29.95 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on June 5, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 30.54 °C Light rain
Kolkata 35.85 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 28.52 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru 27.71 °C Very heavy rain
Hyderabad 31.16 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 35.14 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 41.87 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.97 °C, check weather forecast for June 5, 2024
