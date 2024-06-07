Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.82 °C, check weather forecast for June 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 8, 2024 39.93 °C Broken clouds June 9, 2024 38.59 °C Overcast clouds June 10, 2024 38.46 °C Broken clouds June 11, 2024 37.65 °C Broken clouds June 12, 2024 37.56 °C Overcast clouds June 13, 2024 37.45 °C Light rain June 14, 2024 31.35 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.83 °C Light rain Kolkata 35.69 °C Broken clouds Chennai 28.81 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 23.9 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 30.67 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 36.06 °C Sky is clear Delhi 38.82 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 7, 2024, is 35.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.82 °C and 42.72 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 8, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.24 °C and 42.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.With temperatures ranging between 29.82 °C and 42.72 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 145.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 7, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

