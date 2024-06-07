 Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.82 °C, check weather forecast for June 7, 2024 | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.82 °C, check weather forecast for June 7, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on June 7, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on June 7, 2024, is 35.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.82 °C and 42.72 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 8, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.24 °C and 42.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.

With temperatures ranging between 29.82 °C and 42.72 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 145.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 8, 2024 39.93 °C Broken clouds
June 9, 2024 38.59 °C Overcast clouds
June 10, 2024 38.46 °C Broken clouds
June 11, 2024 37.65 °C Broken clouds
June 12, 2024 37.56 °C Overcast clouds
June 13, 2024 37.45 °C Light rain
June 14, 2024 31.35 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on June 7, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 30.83 °C Light rain
Kolkata 35.69 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 28.81 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 23.9 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 30.67 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 36.06 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 38.82 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Kolkata weather update on June 07, 2024
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.82 °C, check weather forecast for June 7, 2024
Follow Us On