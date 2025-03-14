Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.4 °C, check weather forecast for March 14, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on March 14, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 14, 2025, is 32.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.4 °C and 39.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 05:46 AM and will set at 05:45 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.21 °C and 40.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.4 °C and 39.45 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 167.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 15, 2025
|32.27
|Sky is clear
|March 16, 2025
|34.98
|Sky is clear
|March 17, 2025
|36.32
|Scattered clouds
|March 18, 2025
|37.14
|Sky is clear
|March 19, 2025
|38.39
|Sky is clear
|March 20, 2025
|37.06
|Sky is clear
|March 21, 2025
|36.74
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 14, 2025
