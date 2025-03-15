Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.0 °C, check weather forecast for March 15, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 15, 2025, is 33.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.0 °C and 39.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 05:45 PM. Kolkata weather update on March 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 16, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.18 °C and 39.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

With temperatures ranging between 25.0 °C and 39.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 225.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 16, 2025 33.22 Few clouds March 17, 2025 36.79 Sky is clear March 18, 2025 36.28 Sky is clear March 19, 2025 37.70 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 36.99 Sky is clear March 21, 2025 37.02 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 34.59 Moderate rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.28 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 33.22 °C Few clouds Chennai 30.56 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 31.32 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 35.81 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 33.92 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.73 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.