Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.97 °C, check weather forecast for March 18, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on March 18, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 18, 2025, is 33.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.97 °C and 37.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 05:46 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.07 °C and 38.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.97 °C and 37.62 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 183.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 19, 2025
|33.31
|Broken clouds
|March 20, 2025
|34.43
|Sky is clear
|March 21, 2025
|36.42
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|35.24
|Moderate rain
|March 23, 2025
|33.09
|Light rain
|March 24, 2025
|34.45
|Heavy intensity rain
|March 25, 2025
|32.42
|Heavy intensity rain
Weather in other cities on March 18, 2025
