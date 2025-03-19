Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.79 °C, check weather forecast for March 19, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 19, 2025, is 32.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.79 °C and 37.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 05:46 PM. Kolkata weather update on March 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 20, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.95 °C and 38.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

With temperatures ranging between 24.79 °C and 37.35 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 295.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 20, 2025 32.27 Sky is clear March 21, 2025 35.43 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 35.74 Light rain March 23, 2025 30.83 Light rain March 24, 2025 33.66 Moderate rain March 25, 2025 32.03 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 34.21 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 19, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 32.27 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.65 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 30.35 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 35.76 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.84 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.14 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



