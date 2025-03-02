Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.54 °C, check weather forecast for March 2, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 2, 2025, is 29.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.54 °C and 36.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 05:40 PM. Kolkata weather update on March 02, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 3, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.25 °C and 37.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 170.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 3, 2025 29.83 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 33.32 Sky is clear March 5, 2025 33.04 Broken clouds March 6, 2025 34.67 Few clouds March 7, 2025 33.22 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 32.68 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 34.22 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 2, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.91 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.25 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.75 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.42 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.27 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.59 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



