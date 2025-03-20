Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.64 °C, check weather forecast for March 20, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on March 20, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 20, 2025, is 33.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.64 °C and 37.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 05:40 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, March 21, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.59 °C and 34.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.64 °C and 37.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 132.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 21, 2025
|33.50
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|33.91
|Light rain
|March 23, 2025
|25.84
|Moderate rain
|March 24, 2025
|31.00
|Moderate rain
|March 25, 2025
|30.56
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|34.00
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|36.04
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on March 20, 2025
