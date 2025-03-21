Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.97 °C, check weather forecast for March 21, 2025
The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 21, 2025, is 31.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.97 °C and 36.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 05:39 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 22, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.67 °C and 32.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.
With temperatures ranging between 20.97 °C and 36.59 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 215.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 22, 2025
|31.84
|Moderate rain
|March 23, 2025
|29.63
|Overcast clouds
|March 24, 2025
|29.70
|Light rain
|March 25, 2025
|31.04
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|34.63
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|35.57
|Light rain
|March 28, 2025
|39.02
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 21, 2025
