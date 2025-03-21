Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.97 °C, check weather forecast for March 21, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 21, 2025, is 31.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.97 °C and 36.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 05:39 AM and will set at 05:47 PM. Kolkata weather update on March 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 22, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.67 °C and 32.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.97 °C and 36.59 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 215.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 22, 2025 31.84 Moderate rain March 23, 2025 29.63 Overcast clouds March 24, 2025 29.70 Light rain March 25, 2025 31.04 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 34.63 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 35.57 Light rain March 28, 2025 39.02 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 21, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.41 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 31.84 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.46 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 30.29 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 31.37 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.93 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.79 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



