Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.94 °C, check weather forecast for March 22, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 22, 2025, is 27.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.94 °C and 31.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 05:38 AM and will set at 05:48 PM. Kolkata weather update on March 22, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 23, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.42 °C and 31.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 148.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 23, 2025 27.72 Light rain March 24, 2025 27.41 Moderate rain March 25, 2025 30.99 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 35.89 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 37.76 Sky is clear March 28, 2025 39.75 Sky is clear March 29, 2025 41.86 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 22, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.9 °C Few clouds Kolkata 27.72 °C Light rain Chennai 29.96 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.36 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.89 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.62 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.31 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



