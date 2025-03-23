Menu Explore
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.97 °C, check weather forecast for March 23, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 23, 2025 07:01 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on March 23, 2025 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 23, 2025, is 27.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.97 °C and 33.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:37 AM and will set at 05:48 PM.

Kolkata weather update on March 23, 2025
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 24, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.95 °C and 36.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 322.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 24, 202527.82Light rain
March 25, 202532.17Sky is clear
March 26, 202534.76Sky is clear
March 27, 202538.31Sky is clear
March 28, 202540.72Sky is clear
March 29, 202541.40Sky is clear
March 30, 202539.98Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 23, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.78 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.82 °C Light rain
Chennai29.91 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru29.25 °C Light rain
Hyderabad30.15 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad32.96 °C Sky is clear
Delhi31.51 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

