Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.97 °C, check weather forecast for March 23, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 23, 2025, is 27.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.97 °C and 33.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:37 AM and will set at 05:48 PM. Kolkata weather update on March 23, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 24, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.95 °C and 36.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 322.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 24, 2025 27.82 Light rain March 25, 2025 32.17 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 34.76 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 38.31 Sky is clear March 28, 2025 40.72 Sky is clear March 29, 2025 41.40 Sky is clear March 30, 2025 39.98 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 23, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.78 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.82 °C Light rain Chennai 29.91 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.25 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.15 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.96 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.51 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



