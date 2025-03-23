Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.97 °C, check weather forecast for March 23, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on March 23, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 23, 2025, is 27.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.97 °C and 33.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:37 AM and will set at 05:48 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 24, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.95 °C and 36.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 322.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 24, 2025
|27.82
|Light rain
|March 25, 2025
|32.17
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|34.76
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|38.31
|Sky is clear
|March 28, 2025
|40.72
|Sky is clear
|March 29, 2025
|41.40
|Sky is clear
|March 30, 2025
|39.98
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 23, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.