Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.97 °C, check weather forecast for March 24, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 24, 2025, is 29.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.97 °C and 34.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 05:48 PM. Kolkata weather update on March 24, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.96 °C and 36.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 363.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 25, 2025 29.81 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 34.00 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 36.36 Sky is clear March 28, 2025 40.07 Sky is clear March 29, 2025 40.96 Sky is clear March 30, 2025 40.51 Sky is clear March 31, 2025 39.37 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 24, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.76 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.81 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.6 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.04 °C Light rain Hyderabad 32.31 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.85 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.69 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



