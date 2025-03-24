Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.97 °C, check weather forecast for March 24, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on March 24, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 24, 2025, is 29.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.97 °C and 34.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 05:48 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.96 °C and 36.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 363.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 25, 2025
|29.81
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|34.00
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|36.36
|Sky is clear
|March 28, 2025
|40.07
|Sky is clear
|March 29, 2025
|40.96
|Sky is clear
|March 30, 2025
|40.51
|Sky is clear
|March 31, 2025
|39.37
|Sky is clear
