Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.97 °C, check weather forecast for March 24, 2025

Mar 24, 2025 07:01 AM IST
Mar 24, 2025 07:01 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on March 24, 2025 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 24, 2025, is 29.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.97 °C and 34.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 05:48 PM.

Kolkata weather update on March 24, 2025
Kolkata weather update on March 24, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.96 °C and 36.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 363.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 25, 202529.81Sky is clear
March 26, 202534.00Sky is clear
March 27, 202536.36Sky is clear
March 28, 202540.07Sky is clear
March 29, 202540.96Sky is clear
March 30, 202540.51Sky is clear
March 31, 202539.37Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 24, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.76 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata29.81 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.6 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru30.04 °C Light rain
Hyderabad32.31 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad35.85 °C Sky is clear
Delhi32.69 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

