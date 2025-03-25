Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.83 °C, check weather forecast for March 25, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 25, 2025, is 30.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.83 °C and 35.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 05:49 PM. Kolkata weather update on March 25, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.19 °C and 38.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.83 °C and 35.58 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 293.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 26, 2025 30.22 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 35.58 Sky is clear March 28, 2025 37.40 Sky is clear March 29, 2025 41.34 Sky is clear March 30, 2025 40.06 Sky is clear March 31, 2025 38.81 Sky is clear April 1, 2025 38.51 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 25, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.62 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 30.22 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.75 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.2 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 33.45 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 35.5 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.75 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.