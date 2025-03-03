Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.95 °C, check weather forecast for March 3, 2025
The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 3, 2025, is 30.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.95 °C and 36.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 05:56 AM and will set at 05:40 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.69 °C and 35.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.95 °C and 36.06 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 280.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 4, 2025
|30.91
|Few clouds
|March 5, 2025
|32.98
|Few clouds
|March 6, 2025
|33.21
|Sky is clear
|March 7, 2025
|32.87
|Sky is clear
|March 8, 2025
|33.48
|Few clouds
|March 9, 2025
|34.26
|Sky is clear
|March 10, 2025
|33.96
|Sky is clear
