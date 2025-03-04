Menu Explore
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.07 °C, check weather forecast for March 4, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 04, 2025 07:01 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on March 4, 2025 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 4, 2025, is 29.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.07 °C and 34.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 05:55 AM and will set at 05:41 PM.

Kolkata weather update on March 04, 2025
Kolkata weather update on March 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.82 °C and 35.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 265.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 5, 202529.91Sky is clear
March 6, 202532.27Sky is clear
March 7, 202531.79Sky is clear
March 8, 202533.29Few clouds
March 9, 202534.48Sky is clear
March 10, 202533.59Sky is clear
March 11, 202534.90Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 4, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.82 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata29.91 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.63 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru31.25 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad32.84 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad32.3 °C Few clouds
Delhi25.06 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

