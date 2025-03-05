Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.95 °C, check weather forecast for March 5, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 5, 2025, is 29.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.95 °C and 34.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 05:41 PM. Kolkata weather update on March 05, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 6, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.47 °C and 33.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 240.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 6, 2025 29.87 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 31.11 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 31.60 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 33.79 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 33.47 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 35.00 Sky is clear March 12, 2025 36.15 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 5, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.3 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.87 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.4 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 30.32 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 32.05 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.7 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



