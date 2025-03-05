Menu Explore
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.95 °C, check weather forecast for March 5, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 05, 2025 07:01 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on March 5, 2025 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 5, 2025, is 29.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.95 °C and 34.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 05:41 PM.

Kolkata weather update on March 05, 2025
Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 6, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.47 °C and 33.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 240.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 6, 202529.87Sky is clear
March 7, 202531.11Sky is clear
March 8, 202531.60Sky is clear
March 9, 202533.79Sky is clear
March 10, 202533.47Sky is clear
March 11, 202535.00Sky is clear
March 12, 202536.15Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 5, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.3 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata29.87 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.4 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru30.32 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad32.05 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad28.76 °C Sky is clear
Delhi23.7 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

