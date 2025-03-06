Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.12 °C, check weather forecast for March 6, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on March 6, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 6, 2025, is 26.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.12 °C and 31.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 05:42 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, March 7, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.09 °C and 33.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 166.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 7, 2025
|26.98
|Few clouds
|March 8, 2025
|30.34
|Sky is clear
|March 9, 2025
|32.21
|Few clouds
|March 10, 2025
|33.55
|Sky is clear
|March 11, 2025
|34.48
|Sky is clear
|March 12, 2025
|36.81
|Sky is clear
|March 13, 2025
|37.76
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 6, 2025
