Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.77 °C, check weather forecast for March 7, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 7, 2025, is 26.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.77 °C and 31.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 05:42 PM. Kolkata weather update on March 07, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 8, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.82 °C and 33.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 8, 2025 26.63 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 31.40 Few clouds March 10, 2025 31.99 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 33.75 Sky is clear March 12, 2025 36.09 Sky is clear March 13, 2025 36.97 Scattered clouds March 14, 2025 36.33 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on March 7, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.69 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.63 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.71 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 30.05 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.11 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.14 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.19 °C Sky is clear



