Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.77 °C, check weather forecast for March 7, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 07, 2025 07:01 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on March 7, 2025 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 7, 2025, is 26.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.77 °C and 31.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 05:42 PM.

Kolkata weather update on March 07, 2025
Kolkata weather update on March 07, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 8, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.82 °C and 33.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 8, 202526.63Sky is clear
March 9, 202531.40Few clouds
March 10, 202531.99Sky is clear
March 11, 202533.75Sky is clear
March 12, 202536.09Sky is clear
March 13, 202536.97Scattered clouds
March 14, 202536.33Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 7, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.69 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.63 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.71 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru30.05 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad31.11 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad32.14 °C Sky is clear
Delhi26.19 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On