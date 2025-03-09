Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.7 °C, check weather forecast for March 9, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 9, 2025, is 29.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.7 °C and 34.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 05:43 PM. Kolkata weather update on March 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 10, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.3 °C and 34.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 164.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 10, 2025 29.11 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 31.63 Sky is clear March 12, 2025 33.30 Sky is clear March 13, 2025 36.61 Sky is clear March 14, 2025 37.76 Sky is clear March 15, 2025 36.93 Sky is clear March 16, 2025 36.70 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 9, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.47 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.11 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.3 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 30.44 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.51 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 34.25 °C Sky is clear Delhi 29.78 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



