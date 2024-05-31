Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.97 °C, check weather forecast for May 31, 2024
May 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on May 31, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on May 31, 2024, is 34.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.97 °C and 37.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 1, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.55 °C and 37.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.97 °C and 37.02 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 64.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on May 31, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 1, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.55 °C and 37.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.97 °C and 37.02 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 64.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 1, 2024
|36.28 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 2, 2024
|36.12 °C
|Light rain
|June 3, 2024
|36.07 °C
|Light rain
|June 4, 2024
|37.18 °C
|Light rain
|June 5, 2024
|39.03 °C
|Light rain
|June 6, 2024
|39.73 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 7, 2024
|40.76 °C
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on May 31, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|30.94 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Kolkata
|34.33 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|35.83 °C
|Few clouds
|Bengaluru
|30.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|37.03 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Ahmedabad
|35.93 °C
|Few clouds
|Delhi
|43.32 °C
|Sky is clear
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Share this article
SHARE
Copy