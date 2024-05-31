 Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.97 °C, check weather forecast for May 31, 2024 | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.97 °C, check weather forecast for May 31, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
May 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on May 31, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on May 31, 2024, is 34.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.97 °C and 37.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 1, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.55 °C and 37.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.97 °C and 37.02 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 64.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 1, 2024 36.28 °C Scattered clouds
June 2, 2024 36.12 °C Light rain
June 3, 2024 36.07 °C Light rain
June 4, 2024 37.18 °C Light rain
June 5, 2024 39.03 °C Light rain
June 6, 2024 39.73 °C Broken clouds
June 7, 2024 40.76 °C Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on May 31, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 30.94 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata 34.33 °C Light rain
Chennai 35.83 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru 30.64 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 37.03 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad 35.93 °C Few clouds
Delhi 43.32 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Kolkata weather update on May 31, 2024
Kolkata weather update on May 31, 2024

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Kolkata / Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.97 °C, check weather forecast for May 31, 2024
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On