Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.97 °C, check weather forecast for May 31, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 1, 2024 36.28 °C Scattered clouds June 2, 2024 36.12 °C Light rain June 3, 2024 36.07 °C Light rain June 4, 2024 37.18 °C Light rain June 5, 2024 39.03 °C Light rain June 6, 2024 39.73 °C Broken clouds June 7, 2024 40.76 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.94 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 34.33 °C Light rain Chennai 35.83 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.64 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 37.03 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 35.93 °C Few clouds Delhi 43.32 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on May 31, 2024, is 34.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.97 °C and 37.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 04:51 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 1, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.55 °C and 37.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.With temperatures ranging between 26.97 °C and 37.02 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 64.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on May 31, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

