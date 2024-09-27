Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.17 °C, check weather forecast for September 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 28, 2024 30.97 °C Moderate rain September 29, 2024 32.14 °C Light rain September 30, 2024 33.18 °C Moderate rain October 1, 2024 32.7 °C Light rain October 2, 2024 32.31 °C Moderate rain October 3, 2024 32.88 °C Light rain October 4, 2024 33.3 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.93 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 28.72 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.41 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.32 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 27.36 °C Moderate rain Delhi 30.31 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 27, 2024, is 28.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.17 °C and 29.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 05:26 AM and will set at 05:28 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 28, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.68 °C and 31.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 81.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.