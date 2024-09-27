Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.17 °C, check weather forecast for September 27, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on September 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 27, 2024, is 28.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.17 °C and 29.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 05:26 AM and will set at 05:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 28, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.68 °C and 31.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 81.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 28, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.68 °C and 31.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 81.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 28, 2024
|30.97 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 29, 2024
|32.14 °C
|Light rain
|September 30, 2024
|33.18 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 1, 2024
|32.7 °C
|Light rain
|October 2, 2024
|32.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 3, 2024
|32.88 °C
|Light rain
|October 4, 2024
|33.3 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on September 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
SHARE
Copy