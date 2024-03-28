Mahua Moitra skips ED summons in cash-for-query case, campaigns in Nadia

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on Thursday skipped the summons of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a cash-for-query case, and in turn turned up for campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in her home constituency of Krishnanagar in Nadia district of West Bengal. TMC leader Mahua Moitra campaigns for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Nadia district of West Bengal on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

“The ED will do its job, and I will do mine. The ED’s job is to send summons. My job is to campaign for the elections. They (central agencies) had come to my house. My job is to work towards development, which I have done for five years. The elections have been declared and my job is to campaign for the polls,” she told reporters at Kaliganj in Nadia district on Thursday.

The former MP is accused of accepting bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for asking certain questions in the Parliament. She has also been accused of sharing her parliamentary login credentials with the businessman. Moitra has denied accepting bribes.

The ED is probing into the alleged money laundering angle in the case. The TMC leader had in February skipped another ED summon in the same case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday searched the premises of Moitra’s parents in Kolkata and the former MP’s party office in Krishnanagar in connection with the case.

The CBI registered an FIR against her following directions from the Lokpal, which asked the federal agency to probe the allegations, submit a report within six months, and file periodical reports every month.

TMC has once again fielded Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December 2023, from the same constituency this year.

“When the case began, elections weren’t announced. The TMC knew that she may be questioned. Still, they fielded her. We have seen what happens if someone repeatedly skips summons of central investigating agencies. Delhi’s chief minister also skipped ED summons. The question is whether skipping summons will boomerang,” West Bengal BJP leader Rahul Sinha told media persons.