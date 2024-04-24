Mamata Banerjee hits out at Rajnath Singh for CAA implementation remark

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday mounted a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and defence minister Rajnath Singh for his recent statement that no one could stop the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying she did not expect the veteran BJP leader to use uncivilised words. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee addressed an election rally ahead in East Burdwan, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Referring to Rajnath Singh’s statement at a north Bengal rally on April 21, Banerjee said: “I read in the papers that Rajnath said no mother has produced a child who can stop the BJP from enforcing CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). I never expected Rajnath Singh to use such uncivilised words. You are surviving at the mercy of Modi. You are saluting Modi daily to save your chair. You or Nitin Gadkari could have been the PM today,” she said at a rally in support of Kirti Azad, the TMC candidate from Bardhaman-Durgapur who is pitted against the BJP’s Dilip Ghosh.

Addressing a rally in Murshidabad on Sunday, Rajnath Singh said no power in the world would be able to stop the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “We have made a law to give citizenship to those who have been persecuted in countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan for their religion. But Mamata Banerjee is not allowing it to be implemented. We will introduce the citizenship Act. No power in the world can stop its implementation,” Singh said at the rally on Sunday.

Accusing PM Modi of making false promises and not delivering on the promises made in 2014, Banerjee said: “Modi Babu you are only campaigning for yourself. Your photos are everywhere. A day comes when all that remains of us is a photograph. What’s the point in having so many photos everywhere?” Banerjee said in West Burdwan.

In East Burdwan, she said: “Prachar babu will make you see his face when you wake up. You will see his face all day and even when you go to sleep… Bear in mind that if you keep squeezing a lemon, it turns bitter.”

“They (BJP) will get fewer (than 2019) seats in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh (Yadav) is putting up a great fight. They will not get even half the seats in Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana. They will collapse in Rajasthan. They will not get any seat In Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee alleged that the BJP was spending crores on publicity but people are not with BJP.

Turning to the audience at the Galsi rally, Banerjee asked the non-vegetarians to raise their hands.

“Sale of eggs has been banned in Rajasthan. Meat shops have been shut down in Madhya Pradesh. In India, 80% people are non-vegetarian. In Bengal, we also eat vegetarian food on certain religious occasions. You (BJP) cannot decide our daily diet. You are here for just another month. Send everybody to ED and CBI in the meantime if you want. Get all opposition leaders arrested. I can’t believe that even BSF (Border Security Force) has been turned into BJP. BSF is telling everybody to vote for BJP,” said Banerjee.

“If these people return to power, will you have any rights left? Will anything be left of your property, religion and food habit? If they return, they will sell religion, democracy and people’s rights,” the chief minister said.

“Prachar Bau is lying all the time. All the thieves and mafia have joined BJP. It’s a party of frauds and cheats. Have the federal probe agencies sent a single notice to any BJP leader? The farmers of Haryana are not allowing BJP to enter the state. This is not being shown on any television channel. Whatever you see on the news and social media is all made up. BJP is spending crores on this,” Banerjee said.