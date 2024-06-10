Mamata Banerjee switched off all lights during Modi’s swearing-in, says TMC MP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee switched off all the lights in her room and sat in complete darkness when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was being sworn in as the Prime Minister on Sunday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya sabha member Sagarika Ghose wrote on X. Banerjee had earlier alleged that the new government was being formed “undemocratically, unconstitutionally and illegally”. She had said that she would skip the oath taking ceremony and had even declined to covey her best wishes to Modi. West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (File)

“To all those celebrating the “swearing in” of @narendramodi, a message from India’s only woman chief minister @MamataOfficial. She switched off all her lights and sat in darkness during the entire so called “ceremony” for a “prime minister” who has resoundingly lost the mandate and has been rejected by the people: Almost lost in Varanasi, lost in Ayodhya, could not get a majority in spite of a campaign centred entirely on himself. Modi should be replaced. Let the @BJP4India elect a fresh leader,” Ghose wrote.

On Saturday, Banerjee, after meeting her party’s MPs in Kolkata, said, “I am sorry I won’t extend my best wishes to the government which is being formed undemocratically, unconstitutionally and illegally. My best wishes will remain for the people of the country for not casting their votes in their (BJP’s) favour.”

She had even hinted that the INDIA bloc may stake claim to form the government in the future.

“Don’t think that if INDIA bloc is not staking claim (to form the government) today, it doesn’t mean that it won’t do it tomorrow. We are waiting and watching. Let us wait for the opportunity. The country needs change. No one wants Modi,” she had said.

The BJP, however, took a dig at the TMC supremo over this.

“You should enquire whether anyone from her family pushed the chief minister from behind when she switched off the lights. It is not safe for her to switch off the lights. She should always keep the lights on. It will be a problem if someone pushes her from behind to become the next chief minister,” Sukanta Majumdar, BJP head in West Bengal told media persons.

In March this year, when Banerjee suffered a head injury at her home, Dr Manimoy Bandopadhyay, director of the Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research at SSKM Hospital had said that Banerjee was “pushed from behind.” A day later he had clarified that it was like a sensation of being pushed from behind that led to the fall.